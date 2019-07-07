Salzhauer Michael Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Carmignac Gestion Has Cut Parsley Energy (PE) Holding by $1.14 Million as Share Value Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – Australian Consumer Confidence +1.0% at 120.8 in Week Ending May 13: ANZ-Roy Morgan; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kushma Sees Correction in Emerging-Market Debt (Video); 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 25/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Rams’ Morgan Fox Suffers Torn ACL; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 6.2% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 26/05/2018 – Morgan Freeman defiant in new statement on misconduct claims; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS IT WILL BE A PROFITABLE QUARTER, WEAKENING OF GLOBAL MARKETS REVENUES NOTHING TO BE ALARMED ABOUT – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $18; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Nabs Record Profit — Barrons.com

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 60,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,735 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 339,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 2.56M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 35,771 shares to 433,967 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 197,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.16 million for 12.43 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 450,993 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.17% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nordea Investment Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 9,540 shares. 42,405 are held by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Teton Advsr invested in 44,000 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 2.07 million shares. Int Gru reported 7,734 shares stake. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.07% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pnc Financial Gru reported 36,028 shares. 1492 Capital Limited Company reported 2.15% stake. Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 88,315 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 338,508 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc accumulated 13,654 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 220,080 shares to 234,480 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 16,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc reported 1,652 shares. Factory Mutual Co stated it has 0.61% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fiduciary Tru Co reported 81,020 shares. Focused holds 4.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2.32 million shares. 68,154 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated reported 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tegean Mgmt stated it has 300,000 shares or 8.61% of all its holdings. Loews Corporation accumulated 5,653 shares or 0% of the stock. Bartlett And Com Limited Liability Corp reported 4,284 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 281,600 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 7,512 shares. Bessemer Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 19,250 shares. Calamos Limited Liability holds 1.37 million shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 1,054 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).