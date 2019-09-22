Salzhauer Michael Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined; Citi Trends (CTRN) Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Trimmed Position by $720,244 as Stock Price Declined

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 22.50 million shares traded or 128.74% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 28/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 3.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Offerings Down 8.1% This Year, Morgan Stanley Leads; 13/03/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – DEAL FOR $67.16 MLN IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Dealbook: Morgan Stanley (Kind of) Catches Up to Goldman: DealBook Briefing; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 13/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Outlines Strategy for `End of Easy’ in Markets; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: MS EARNINGS ARE `GREAT QUALITY’ WITH LITTLE RISK; 20/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley had ‘very high’ wealth-business revenue in early ’18 -president

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 51,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 146,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 198,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 100,827 shares traded or 13.44% up from the average. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novocure, Morgan Stanley And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Roku Shares Clobbered as Analyst Says Sell – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Prime Brokerage Services Are Coming to Crypto – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Options Activity Continues in Morgan Stanley (MS), Targeting Earnings (Oct. 15) and FOMC Rate Decision (Oct. 30) as Catalyst -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 106,195 shares to 155,595 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 6,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sunbelt Securities Inc reported 5,940 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 180,520 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability accumulated 276,537 shares. Orca Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,587 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Appleton Prns Ma invested in 0.2% or 36,725 shares. 99,310 are held by Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 22,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Excalibur Mngmt Corp owns 8,551 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Eminence Capital LP holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 3.24M shares. 1St Source Natl Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 103,113 shares stake. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability reported 408 shares stake. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 264,041 shares. Greystone Managed Inc invested in 171,474 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,560 activity.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PCRX, CTRN, MTZ – Nasdaq” on November 01, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macellum turns up the heat on Citi Trends – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Citi Trends A Hidden Gem Among Off-Price Retailers? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Trends Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: March 15, 2019.