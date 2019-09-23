Salzhauer Michael Holding In Allstate (ALL) Was Boosted; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Permanens Capital LP Has Lowered Its Position by $980,000 as Share Value Declined

Permanens Capital Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 99.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 102 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5,000, down from 20,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 13.58 million shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 162.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 4,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 7,338 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $746,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.92. About 2.10 million shares traded or 43.31% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 2,235 shares. Td Asset owns 0.03% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 195,403 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsrs stated it has 2,376 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Saybrook Capital Nc holds 0.09% or 2,003 shares. 3,863 are owned by Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department. Intact Inv holds 5,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 389,442 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 64,240 shares. 27,815 are held by Fiduciary Trust. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 16,711 shares. Synovus Finance reported 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 56,450 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 230 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 3,410 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares to 5,416 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,406 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh stated it has 2.09 million shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.97% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp owns 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5.00 million shares. 29,567 were reported by Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Holderness Invs Communications invested in 0.61% or 29,611 shares. The Tennessee-based Td Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Us Bancshares De stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 27,409 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Inc Ma invested in 0.07% or 10,595 shares. Bp Public Ltd reported 163,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Meritage Portfolio holds 103,696 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Kahn Brothers Grp De owns 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.02M shares. Old Republic International has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Voya Inv Management holds 0.11% or 1.17M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).