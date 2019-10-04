Salzhauer Michael Has Trimmed Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $556,290; Market Value Declined; Holder Putnam Investments Lifted Quanex Building Products (NX) Holding

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Quanex Building Products Corp (NX) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 138,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 117,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Quanex Building Products Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 86,016 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has risen 8.26% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanex Building Products Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NX); 06/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products to Participate in the Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 05/03/2018 Quanex Building Products 1Q EPS 14c; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C; 05/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products’ Swings to a Profit, Net Sales Drop Slightly; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Quanex Building

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 84.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 12,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,338 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106,000, down from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 3.99M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 11/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Weighs In On Yeti, Square And More – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 12.00 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Overbrook Management Corp has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Carret Asset Management holds 0.25% or 34,044 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,341 shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt holds 25,852 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Associated Banc has invested 0.4% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pittenger Anderson holds 0.26% or 75,200 shares. Aspiriant Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,430 shares. Amer Century has 2.11 million shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 18,474 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Putnam Lc accumulated 847,782 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mirador Capital Prtn Lp holds 0.85% or 38,102 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica Advsrs holds 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,684 shares. Rock Springs Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 1.05M shares or 1.72% of the stock.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 10,110 shares to 90,458 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 106,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 21,300 shares to 94,240 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc by 495,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).