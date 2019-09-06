Salzhauer Michael Has Raised Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding by $1.98 Million; Market Value Rose; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Value Rose, Meritage Group LP Upped Its Holding

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 322.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 33,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 43,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $63.1. About 525,807 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 29/03/2018 – Coupa Software Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 5; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 16/04/2018 – TTEC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS LATE LAST WEEK RECEIVED NEW INFORMATION AND LEARNED THAT THERE WAS POSSIBILITY OF EXTERNAL EXPOSURE OF INFORMATION- CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 2,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 720,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.21M, up from 718,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $295.25. About 1.15M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Greenwood Associate Lc has 1.06% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 69,666 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 7,000 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 70,906 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 276,284 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Artisan Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 1.81M shares. Provise Mngmt Group Limited Co invested 0.06% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Payden Rygel holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 12,200 shares. 5,951 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Lc. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 784,274 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Dodge Cox stated it has 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,150 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Limited Co invested 0.17% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Company Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 2,378 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 595 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 30,198 shares to 57,487 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,005 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 735 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 84,619 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.17M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd accumulated 0.53% or 340 shares. Capital Ltd Limited Company owns 40 shares. Harvest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Coastline reported 27,550 shares stake. Tdam Usa stated it has 5,946 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv holds 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 110 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma has 51,968 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3.46 million shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 838 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 0.01% or 434 shares. 390 are owned by Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Llc. 1.15M are owned by Viking Limited Partnership.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 132,108 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $228.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 61,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,956 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.