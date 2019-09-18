Salzhauer Michael Has Raised Its Keycorp New (KEY) Position; Shorts at NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL (NCAP) Raised By 2.63%

Salzhauer Michael increased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 214.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael acquired 106,195 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 155,595 shares with $2.76 million value, up from 49,400 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $18.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 359,712 shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp

NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:NCAP) had an increase of 2.63% in short interest. NCAP’s SI was 39,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.63% from 38,000 shares previously. With 537,400 avg volume, 0 days are for NORTHSIGHT CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:NCAP)’s short sellers to cover NCAP’s short positions. It closed at $0.0024 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell Reed owns 1.71M shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 82,687 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Whittier Co owns 398 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Country Club Trust Na accumulated 456,103 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 89,380 shares. 26,844 are held by Veritas Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 50,796 shares. Korea Investment Corporation, a Korea-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. Mcmillion Management invested in 1.61% or 171,842 shares. 266,594 are held by Highland Capital Limited Liability. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 144,563 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 820 shares. Westpac Corp reported 75,406 shares.

Salzhauer Michael decreased Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 9,184 shares to 5,416 valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 27,989 shares and now owns 14,611 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 3.72% above currents $18 stock price. KeyCorp had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Friday, June 21. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $17 target in Thursday, April 4 report. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.