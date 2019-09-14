Salzhauer Michael Has Raised Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $4.30 Million as Shares Rose; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Valuation Rose, Holder Greenlight Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $35.36 Million

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.48M, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto; 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan shareholders reelect entire board at annual meeting; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 680,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.15 million, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 924,026 shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 210,295 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $53.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advisors Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 28,871 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 40,482 shares. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% or 9,588 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 85,509 shares. Ohio-based James Inv has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eaton Vance invested in 6,007 shares or 0% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ativo Mgmt Limited Liability has 6.64% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 282,979 shares. Elm Ridge Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 77,014 shares. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 135,067 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 13,784 shares. Tegean Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 6.87% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56 million for 7.43 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares to 14,743 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,338 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

