Salzhauer Michael Has Lowered Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $1.42 Million; Dudley & Shanley Position in Abm Industries (ABM) Lowered by $762,760

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 1.25M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 22/03/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $64; 14/04/2018 – Thrift Overtakes Morgan to Lead at FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire; 09/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Investors Should ‘Buy This Market’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses 25% of Net Revenue; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 03/04/2018 – Ralph Morgan, Co-Founder of Organa Brands, Announces Departure; 07/05/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY QTRLY COMPENSATION EXPENSE OF $4.9 BLN INCREASED FROM $4.5 BLN A YEAR AGO ON HIGHER REVENUES; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Abm Industries (ABM) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 19,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The hedge fund held 971,541 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.86M, down from 990,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 64,829 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 10,110 shares to 90,458 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 213,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 9,778 shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Communications has 0.14% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Virtu Fincl Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 7,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 770,008 shares. 5,058 are held by Essex Service. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp invested 0.2% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fund Mngmt reported 482,971 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 6,932 shares. Fincl Counselors has 6,028 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 603 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,724 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Llc owns 0.35% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 97,747 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.29% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 64,100 shares.

