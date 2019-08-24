Salzhauer Michael Has Lowered Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $581,014; Lateef Investment Management LP Boosted Its Equinix (EQIX) Position by $6.38 Million as Shares Rose

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 14,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 68,737 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 54,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 244,486 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 84.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 12,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,338 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77 million shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Says Lung Cancer Drug Combination Met Trial Goal; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Inv Mgmt Inc owns 2,600 shares. Regions Financial Corp invested in 214 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 14,084 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund owns 0.16% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,657 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.14% or 26,400 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 839 shares. 25,003 were reported by Honeywell Int. Spectrum Management Gru Inc has 65 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Com reported 12,465 shares. Cumberland Prtn Ltd holds 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 1,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 136,751 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd accumulated 4,133 shares. Westpac Corp reported 56,181 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 20,627 shares. Sands Capital Management Limited Liability owns 24,703 shares.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 72,029 shares to 343,512 shares, valued at $25.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 52,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,948 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,403 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 68,672 shares. Beddow Capital has 0.97% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cornerstone Inv Prtn Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Security Natl Trust owns 63,253 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.29% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 288,935 are owned by Comml Bank. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baker Ellis Asset Management has invested 0.37% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mackenzie Corporation owns 230,767 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Llc owns 539,857 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Osterweis Management Inc holds 0.04% or 13,289 shares. First Republic Mngmt holds 753,858 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 18,115 shares.

