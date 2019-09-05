Salzhauer Michael Has Lowered Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stake By $1.84 Million; Cohen & Steers Has Upped By $17.56 Million Its Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Position

Salzhauer Michael decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 94.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael sold 36,795 shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 2,005 shares with $101,000 value, down from 38,800 last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp now has $40.55B valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 487,049 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 09/04/2018 – 15XC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – 35YN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 60BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/03/2018 – 39JV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 90SK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BNY Trade Insurance, Ltd. and The Hamilton Insurance Corp; 14/03/2018 – ETFs not to blame for market turbulence, says BNY Mellon; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Investment Management, Performance Fees $960M; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) stake by 2.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc acquired 516,445 shares as Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)’s stock rose 0.57%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 17.82M shares with $613.54 million value, up from 17.31M last quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties now has $5.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 20,227 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset New York has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 25,589 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc reported 0.11% stake. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.12% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Private Wealth Advsr Inc holds 11,803 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn has invested 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Delta Capital Mngmt reported 1.82% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Tudor Et Al has invested 0.16% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Axa owns 710,020 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Davenport Com Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 6,308 shares. Washington Tru reported 40,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank of New York Mellon has $58 highest and $4400 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is 10.81% above currents $43.02 stock price. Bank of New York Mellon had 15 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 18. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, July 9. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) rating on Wednesday, June 26. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4500 target.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23M for 10.86 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael increased Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) stake by 16,912 shares to 80,348 valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 36,596 shares and now owns 43,496 shares. Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 35,084 shares. 456,500 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 5,813 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 90,463 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 97,743 shares. Tcw Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 14,070 shares. Westpac holds 554,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 122,067 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 286,004 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 20,855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 152,761 shares. Adelante Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 38,095 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Andeavor Logistics Lp stake by 121,432 shares to 147,329 valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eaton Vance Tax Adv Global Dividend O (ETO) stake by 21,800 shares and now owns 67,123 shares. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was reduced too.

