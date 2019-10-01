Salzhauer Michael Has Increased Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake by $353,850; Progeny 3 Lifted Cameco (CCJ) Position

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 10,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 90,458 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, up from 80,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 993,784 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 2.32 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 264,600 shares to 240,400 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 27,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,611 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

