Salzhauer Michael Has Increased Newell Brands (NWL) Stake by $965,145 as Valuation Declined; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Covington Capital Management Has Cut by $365,200 Its Holding

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 81,804 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86M, down from 86,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 5.89 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 2144.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 64,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 67,343 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 2.76M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018 View of Operating Cash Flow of $1.15B-$1.45B; 16/04/2018 – Cramer: The proxy fight in Newell Brands has very limited upside; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – FALL IN QTRLY NET SALES PRIMARILY REFLECTS BUSINESS DISRUPTION TO BABY BUSINESS FROM TOYS ‘R’ US REORGANIZATION, SUBSEQUENT LIQUIDATION; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Investor to Avoid Proxy Battle; 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Bring Self Expression to Life with the NEW Hand Lettering Sets from Prismacolor®; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IN ADDITION TO EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR NEWELL, “NEW BOARD BE EQUALLY AND SIMULTANEOUSLY FOCUSED ON OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS AVAILABLE”

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,494 shares to 14,406 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 30.69 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

