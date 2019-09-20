Salzhauer Michael Has Increased By $5.00 Million Its Comerica (CMA) Holding; Mueller Water Products (MWA) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 78 funds increased and started new holdings, while 82 sold and trimmed equity positions in Mueller Water Products Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 120.54 million shares, down from 125.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Mueller Water Products Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 59 Increased: 53 New Position: 25.

Salzhauer Michael increased Comerica Inc (CMA) stake by 1542.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael acquired 69,415 shares as Comerica Inc (CMA)’s stock declined 4.92%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 73,915 shares with $5.37M value, up from 4,500 last quarter. Comerica Inc now has $9.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 1.51M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – EXPECTS GROWTH IN AVERAGE LOANS IN LINE WITH REAL GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Molson Coors, Maxar Technologies, Weight Watchers, and Mueller Water and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Is Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. MWA’s profit will be $31.48 million for 13.61 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Mueller Water Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 4.59% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. for 1.76 million shares. Water Asset Management Llc owns 151,000 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvey Partners Llc has 1.69% invested in the company for 125,000 shares. The California-based Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has invested 1.45% in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.31 million shares.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 36.18 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 561,722 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) has declined 15.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c; 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c

Among 10 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Comerica has $87 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77.75’s average target is 17.80% above currents $66 stock price. Comerica had 18 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rating on Thursday, September 12. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $7400 target. DA Davidson maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by SunTrust. Evercore downgraded the shares of CMA in report on Thursday, July 18 to “In-Line” rating. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan. Wedbush maintained Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) on Thursday, August 22 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James downgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $87 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 10 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Comerica (NYSE:CMA), The Stock That Dropped 39% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comerica names interim CFO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica (CMA) Discloses Muneera Carr Ceased Serving as CFO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.