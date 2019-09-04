Salzhauer Michael Has Increased By $1.98 Million Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Position; Frontier Communications (FTR) Shorts Decreased By 3.95%

Salzhauer Michael increased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 322.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael acquired 33,508 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 43,908 shares with $2.60 million value, up from 10,400 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $27.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 38,597 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97 AT QTR-END; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 19/03/2018 – Blue Apron Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 26; 18/04/2018 – SunTrust Banks Inc expected to post earnings of $1.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – OFFERING IDENTITY PROTECTION FOR ALL CURRENT AND NEW CONSUMER CLIENTS AT NO COST ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST WARNS EX-EMPLOYEE MAY HAVE TRIED TO STEAL DATA: RTRS

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) had a decrease of 3.95% in short interest. FTR’s SI was 54.76M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.95% from 57.02 million shares previously. With 3.34M avg volume, 16 days are for Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR)’s short sellers to cover FTR’s short positions. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.0232 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7651. About 32,814 shares traded. Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) has declined 73.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FTR News: 07/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS – INTENDS TO OFFER, IN A PRIVATE TRANSACTION, $1.6 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SECOND LIEN SECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 01/05/2018 – FRONTIER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR $1; 08/03/2018 – Frontier Communications Prices $1.6 Billion Second Lien Secured Notes Offering; 08/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP – PRICED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $1.6 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SECOND LIEN SECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: Progress reported in negotiations related to Frontier Communications strike; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Frontier Communications is talking with bondholders after failed asset auction – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Frontier to ‘B’; Maintains Stable Outlook; Rates 2nd Lien Notes; 26/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS & CWA WEST VIRGINIA REACH TENTATIVE PAC; 21/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ON MARCH 19, CO ISSUED $1.6 BLN AMOUNT OF 8.500% SECOND LIEN SECURED NOTES DUE 2026 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARTNERS WITH CALIFORNIA SECRETARY OF S

Salzhauer Michael decreased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 33,021 shares to 16,779 valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 9,184 shares and now owns 5,416 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $73 highest and $66 lowest target. $68.33’s average target is 12.33% above currents $60.83 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of STI in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of STI in report on Monday, March 11 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Nomura maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Intll Sarl holds 27,000 shares. Pinnacle Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bank Of Mellon owns 4.16 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 31,197 shares. Guardian Trust Communications has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 19,891 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 95,062 shares. West Oak invested 0.46% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 59,175 shares. State Street reported 0.1% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Field And Main Financial Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Aviva Public Limited Co owns 169,781 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0% or 100 shares. Pinebridge LP has invested 0.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to residential, business, and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $77.56 million. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to residential customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, data and optical transport, and voice services, as well as Multiprotocol Label Switching and Time Division Multiplexing services to small business, medium business, and larger enterprises, as well as sells customer premise equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Frontier Communications Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 17 shares or 6.25% more from 16 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Gru accumulated 1 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

