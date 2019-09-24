Salzhauer Michael Has Increased Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $25.57 Million; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Declined, Marshfield Associates Has Increased by $43.94 Million Its Stake

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 2.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 180.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 913,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.13M, up from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 52.18 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination suit that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York state court, according to a lawyer representing him; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS 600 NEW MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS WILL BE ADDED TO NEW AND EXISTING BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIAL CENTER LOCATIONS; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com

