Salzhauer Michael Has Decreased Its Holding in Citigroup (C) as Market Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Glynn Capital Management Raised Holding

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 23,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.17M, up from 23,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Amazon Stock Should be in Your Cart Ahead of the Recession – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Luxor Grp Ltd Partnership reported 3.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nuveen Asset Lc owns 3.59M shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. Heritage Investors Mgmt reported 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ckw Fincl Gru has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 5,033 shares. Moreover, Capital Ww has 1.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3.83M shares. Blue Finance Cap invested in 4.89% or 5,014 shares. Murphy Cap Incorporated stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Psagot Inv House has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adage Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Co owns 566,683 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Bouchey Grp has 651 shares. Wharton Business Ltd Co reported 0.04% stake. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 1,500 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg holds 1.49% or 29,126 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,077 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 111,832 shares to 157,732 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Citigroup (C) CFO: FICC, Equities Trading Revenue Likely to be Down YOY, Sees Net Interest Revenue Increasing 3%-4% – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis Closes Expanded C$360 Million (US$280 Million) Credit Facility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 11,930 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Limited Liability has invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 1.25M shares. 110,274 are held by Brinker Cap Inc. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs holds 0.11% or 4,712 shares. Moreover, Causeway Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 2.58% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ckw Fincl Grp stated it has 1,500 shares. Clal Ins Enterprises has 0.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 335,700 shares. James Inv Rech Inc invested in 81 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 47,225 shares. Foster Motley invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).