Salzhauer Michael Has Decreased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position; PEGASUS TEL (PTEL) SI Decreased By 51.02%

PEGASUS TEL INC (OTCMKTS:PTEL) had a decrease of 51.02% in short interest. PTEL’s SI was 2,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 51.02% from 4,900 shares previously. With 20,500 avg volume, 0 days are for PEGASUS TEL INC (OTCMKTS:PTEL)’s short sellers to cover PTEL’s short positions. It closed at $0.0002 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 84.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael sold 12,362 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 2,338 shares with $112,000 value, down from 14,700 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $76.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 3.26 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al

Salzhauer Michael increased Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 4,538 shares to 7,338 valued at $691,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) stake by 119,195 shares and now owns 168,595 shares. Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) was raised too.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.14 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $54.80’s average target is 17.12% above currents $46.79 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17.