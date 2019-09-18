Salzhauer Michael Has Cut Its Holding in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) by $1.59 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Science Applications Inte (SAIC) Position Has Lifted by American International Group Inc

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Science Applications Inte (SAIC) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 3,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 136,364 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.80M, up from 132,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Science Applications Inte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 261,257 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS $100M FUND IN SILICON VALLEY FOR INVESTMENT: CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.05B; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Arcor S.A.I.C. Notes at ‘BB-/RR3’; Outlook Positive; 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: FY17 Revenue Was Overstated; 29/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – SAIC’S ESTIMATED BACKLOG OF SIGNED BUSINESS ORDERS AT END OF FISCAL 2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY $10.2 BLN; 27/03/2018 – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Selects SAIC for IT Support BPA; 08/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS – ORDER TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP, OPERATE, MAINTAIN OVER 191 VIRTUAL APPLICATIONS; 11/04/2018 – SAIC Sponsors Washington Nationals Patriotic Series for Fifth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 264,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 240,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 45.77M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% This Year, BofA Leads; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Rev $23.1B; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC – ON MARCH 22, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). 6,840 are owned by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Moreover, Schroder Investment Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 351,654 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 85,097 shares stake. The Illinois-based Optimum Advsrs has invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Howe & Rusling holds 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) or 20 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). 136,364 were reported by Grp Inc. Verition Fund Management Limited Co owns 2,746 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 34,541 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett And accumulated 14 shares. Atria Investments owns 17,867 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tributary Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Savant Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC).

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SAIC or NOW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SAIC Wins $85 Million Contract as the City of Anaheim’s IT Service Provider – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Know What Science Applications International Corporation’s (NYSE:SAIC) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) Than Its 9.5% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SAIC to support U.S. Marine cyberspace ops – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,291 shares to 232,104 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 19,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,547 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Capital invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ballentine Lc reported 123,583 shares stake. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 378,834 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 432,666 shares. 234,454 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.21% or 68,383 shares. Peak Asset Ltd Company reported 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11.02M shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 14.70 million shares or 2.25% of the stock. Ims Cap Mngmt invested in 68,004 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Hartford Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 62,058 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id holds 0.04% or 16,027 shares. National Asset Mngmt has invested 0.35% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Numerixs Inv holds 1.44% or 171,543 shares. 8,129 were reported by Amer Money Mgmt Limited Company.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “See the largest banks in Houston in 2019 â€” and which gained, lost market share – Houston Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America Well-Positioned To Withstand Near-Term Challenging Environment – Growing Dividends At 20% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rising Yields Are Helping Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 111,832 shares to 157,732 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 913,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).