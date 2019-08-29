Salzhauer Michael Has Cut Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holding as Stock Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose While Brinker Capital Lowered Stake by $4.06 Million

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 94.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 36,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 2,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101,000, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 3.94 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchases(s); 20/03/2018 – 83UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 71TB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – 93SH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – 84RI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon 1Q-End Assets Under Custody/Admin $33.5 Trillion, Up 9%; 04/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Investment Management, Performance Fees $960M; 08/03/2018 – 10PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 68.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 54,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 25,721 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 80,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $97.07. About 4.95 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 26/04/2018 – Philly.com: OPINION: Outside Starbucks, retail trespass arrests are rare in Center City | Stu Bykofsky; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.66 million for 10.26 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.67 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.