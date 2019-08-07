Salzhauer Michael Has Boosted Position in Banc Of California (BANC) by $317,603; Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Stock Value Rose

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 24,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 117,176 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 92,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $720.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 180,640 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 2.01M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Debt at Sprint as Well as Lease Payments Supporting Spectrum Notes Are Expected to Receive Downstream Unsecured Guarantees From T-Mobile; 27/05/2018 – Reuven Soraya: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69%; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 16/04/2018 – Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Dish’s Big Bet on Airwaves Dealt Blow by T-Mobile’s Sprint Deal

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,494 shares to 14,406 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 41,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,611 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 17,447 shares. 10,340 were accumulated by Everence Capital Mngmt. Foundry Prtn accumulated 20,820 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 10,729 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment. King Luther Cap Management reported 0.01% stake. First Mercantile accumulated 13,177 shares. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 37,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Inc holds 42 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 16,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 1,297 shares. Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). State Teachers Retirement System invested in 21,050 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 40,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 907,504 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). State Street holds 7.31M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Valley Advisers holds 0% or 32 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 18,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Westwood Holding reported 44,433 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 5,779 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Natixis accumulated 219,159 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1,678 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Inc holds 9,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 0.4% or 5,750 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advisors stated it has 300 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.57 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $47.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 178,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

