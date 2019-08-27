Salzhauer Michael Has Boosted Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake; Tiger Eye Capital Has Lifted Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 2003.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc acquired 40,279 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 42,289 shares with $14.46M value, up from 2,010 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $36.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $351.54. About 76,897 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70

Salzhauer Michael increased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) stake by 40.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael acquired 15,321 shares as Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP)’s stock rose 5.18%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 53,548 shares with $2.93 million value, up from 38,227 last quarter. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc now has $3.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.67. About 48,004 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Friday, March 15.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 55,786 shares to 9,806 valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 14,973 shares and now owns 127,138 shares. Charter Communications Inc N was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv has 73,651 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 9,495 shares. Portland Global Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 675 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fort Washington Oh stated it has 198,351 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.14% or 173,962 shares. Argent Trust reported 2,976 shares. 76,583 are held by Glob Thematic Ptnrs Limited Liability. Torray Lc accumulated 2.26% or 62,686 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 7,665 shares. Essex Financial Serv reported 0.11% stake. Everence Capital Inc holds 3,929 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 3,979 are held by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity. INGRAM DAVID B also bought $1.31M worth of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kenmare Capital Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Shell Asset has 10,578 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 4,146 shares. Diversified Tru holds 139,797 shares. Jennison Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc reported 0.05% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Huntington Bank has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Brown Brothers Harriman Comm holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 4,376 shares. 26,112 were accumulated by Southeast Asset Advsrs. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 5,667 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 16,311 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.14% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 98,780 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 32,864 shares.

