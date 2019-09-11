Salzhauer Michael Has Boosted Cit Group (CIT) Position By $309,683; 1 Analysts Covering Hays plc (LON:HAS)

Among 4 analysts covering Hays PLC (LON:HAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hays PLC has GBX 180 highest and GBX 140 lowest target. GBX 161.25’s average target is 6.23% above currents GBX 151.8 stock price. Hays PLC had 20 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was downgraded by BNP Paribas. The stock of Hays plc (LON:HAS) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by UBS. HSBC maintained the shares of HAS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. See Hays plc (LON:HAS) latest ratings:

Salzhauer Michael increased Cit Group Inc (CIT) stake by 50.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael acquired 6,589 shares as Cit Group Inc (CIT)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 19,589 shares with $940,000 value, up from 13,000 last quarter. Cit Group Inc now has $4.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 381,749 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on $79 Million Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 $500 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF TWO SERIES OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION REGISTERED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021 AND 2025; 19/04/2018 – CIT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 24/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Tightens 15 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 09/04/2018 – OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 06/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF SR UNSECURED NOTES & SUB NOTES

Salzhauer Michael decreased M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 30,198 shares to 57,487 valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 33,021 shares and now owns 16,779 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $936,573 activity. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider McPhail Kenneth bought $43,139. Shares for $307,717 were bought by Fawcett John J.. Alemany Ellen R bought $500,817 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Tuesday, August 13. Solk Steve bought $84,900 worth of stock.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shareholders Are Down 24% – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CIT Leads $140 Million Financing for California Solar Project – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT to Acquire Mutual of Omaha Bank – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $60 Million Financing for Partners Pharmacy – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CIT Names David Harnisch President of Commercial Finance as Jim Hudak Retires – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap World Invsts has 0.07% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 5.97 million shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 11,327 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank And, a Missouri-based fund reported 67 shares. Nwq Mgmt Lc invested in 1.88% or 1.80M shares. Fj Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Pggm Invs accumulated 0.08% or 324,691 shares. Stifel holds 26,713 shares. Colony Group Limited Liability holds 44,902 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Owl Creek Asset Lp holds 556,946 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc invested in 451,145 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.09% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 8,473 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 85,107 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering CIT Group (NYSE:CIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CIT Group has $63 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.67’s average target is 23.97% above currents $46.52 stock price. CIT Group had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Hays plc operates as a specialist recruitment firm in the Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.12 billion GBP. The firm offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It has a 13.8 P/E ratio. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, gas and oil, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

