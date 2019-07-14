Salzhauer Michael Decreased Its Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $1.39 Million; Aurora Investment Counsel Position in Ameren (AEE) Trimmed by $423,984

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 8.98M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 13/03/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC MGNS.L – ON TRACK TO DELIVER 2018 FULL YEAR RESULTS SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF ITS PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Morgan Stanley $Bmark Debt Offering in Two Parts; 14/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAID TO STOP SERVICING $3.8 BILLION FUND POOL; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP BATRK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley B.V. – Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2017

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 5,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,774 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 26,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 694,768 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05B for 9.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Morgan Stanley (MS) Boosts Share Buyback Authorization to $6B (from $4.7B); Plans to Raises Quarterly Dividend 16.67% – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Time to Ring the Cash Register in Disney Stock? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Target Stock Dip Was Barely a Blip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Company has 76,868 shares. Moreover, Rbf Capital Limited Co has 3.96% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Invesco has invested 0.3% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 105,554 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2,341 shares. Piedmont Invest accumulated 20,975 shares. Sol Capital holds 6,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 42,781 were accumulated by Convergence Prns Limited Co. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 518,462 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc reported 17,211 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,528 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.3% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 11.76 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cowen Inc by 38,800 shares to 560,410 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 33,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 425 are held by Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 3,758 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon owns 1.59M shares. Bartlett Company Limited Company reported 644 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 0.15% or 195,242 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Inv Service Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.31% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 6,232 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc holds 2,800 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 517,037 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Us State Bank De reported 115,309 shares. Barclays Plc owns 310,422 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ent Financial Serv Corp has invested 0.33% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.85M for 22.94 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ameren Missouri plans third in-state wind generation facility – PRNewswire” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameren Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.