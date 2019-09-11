Salzhauer Michael Decreased Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $1.39 Million; Market Value Declined; Shareholder Hartford Financial Management Upped Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 75,336 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 63,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 99,551 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 495,779 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 15/03/2018 – KARSAN KARSN.IS – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH US’S MORGAN OLSON REGARDING US POSTAL SERVICE TENDER; 22/05/2018 – Former Morgan Stanley and JAForlines Global Executives Launch TPW Investment Management (TPWIM), An ETF-Based Investment Solutions Firm Utilizing Unique IP To Capture Global Macro Edge; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Net $2.67B; 22/03/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – MORGAN DAVIS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS PRICE TAERGET TO 12.50 EUROS FROM 13 EUROS; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley shareholders side with board at annual meeting; 04/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: Head of Large Morgan Stanley Graystone Team Takes Quick Leave; 22/05/2018 – Congress votes to ease post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cowen Inc by 38,800 shares to 560,410 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 284,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GATX Corporation Announces Management Changes NYSE:GATX – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Another LNG Nail In Coal’s Coffin? – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aramco hires nine banks for IPO top roles – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg reported 1.18M shares. Bollard Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bowling Mngmt Lc holds 81,599 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Prns Inc owns 41,500 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 76,900 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability accumulated 5,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wesbanco Bancorp invested in 287,381 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0.02% or 3,755 shares. Creative Planning has 46,978 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Co reported 0.16% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 476,265 shares. North Star Invest holds 0.01% or 1,560 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 0.26% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 15,720 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Inc has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.98B for 8.91 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.17% or 358,774 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Schafer Cullen Mngmt invested in 18,866 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 12,811 shares. Andra Ap reported 181,600 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 2,840 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 17,991 were accumulated by Fiduciary Trust Com. Dubuque Bancshares reported 2,353 shares. Salem Cap Mngmt owns 245,291 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 8,616 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 24,128 shares. Sun Life Finance holds 0.37% or 63,302 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Com Savings Bank has 0.19% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 606,880 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.