Salzhauer Michael Decreased Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Position; Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Holding

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) stake by 52.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 5.25M shares as Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 15.25 million shares with $132.52 million value, up from 10.00M last quarter. Caesars Entertainment Corp now has $7.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 4.23M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY

Salzhauer Michael decreased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) stake by 62.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael sold 9,184 shares as Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 5,416 shares with $385,000 value, down from 14,600 last quarter. Discover Finl Svcs now has $25.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 1.50M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Contura Energy Inc stake by 156,030 shares to 199,560 valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Horizon Pharma Investment Ltd (Prn) stake by 17.32 million shares and now owns 6.39M shares. Redwood Trust Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc reported 2.78M shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 28,600 shares. Van Eck stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kj Harrison And Prtnrs reported 0.35% stake. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 204,711 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 149,165 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Com invested 0.11% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Shapiro Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Co accumulated 445,000 shares or 2.77% of the stock. Canyon Capital Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 77.58M shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 300 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.04% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 584,202 shares. 2,612 are owned by Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation.

Among 5 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caesars has $13 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $11.95’s average target is 3.82% above currents $11.51 stock price. Caesars had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse initiated Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $12.5000 target. UBS maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9.5000 target.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $725.58M for 8.65 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael increased Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) stake by 20,246 shares to 137,615 valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 69,415 shares and now owns 73,915 shares. Smartfinancial Inc was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 14.21% above currents $79.97 stock price. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. JMP Securities maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $9200 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Monday, July 8. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $8700 target. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated the shares of DFS in report on Friday, May 3 with “Outperform” rating.