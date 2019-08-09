Salzhauer Michael Cut Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $2.42 Million; Ativo Capital Management Position in Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Has Increased by $539,658 as Stock Value Declined

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 77.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 50,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 14,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 20.01 million shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Details Risk Management Changes as OCC Settlement Looms; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Entered Into Agreement in Principle to Avoid Cost, Disruption of Further Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Approve Bigger Paychecks for Executives; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: REASONABLY POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES WERE $2.6B AT 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK CONTROL ISSUE W/ TMUS LIKELY STILL EXISTS: WELLS FARGO; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 113,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, up from 109,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $111.7. About 1.05 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 84,700 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Co invested in 0.58% or 584,131 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.18% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 2.73 million shares. Hl Fin Service Limited Liability invested in 1.62% or 2.17M shares. Farmers Trust holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 22,917 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 178,585 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.41% or 1.95 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated has 0.59% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 89,400 shares. Washington Tru accumulated 98,490 shares. Moreover, Sequent Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.36% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 223,895 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Com invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Westpac Corp holds 996,607 shares. 12.49 million were accumulated by Cap.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 6,589 shares to 19,589 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).