Salzhauer Michael Cut Position in Metlife (MET) by $1.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cubic (CUB) Position Raised by Sg Capital Management Llc

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 69.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 122,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 297,783 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.20M, up from 175,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 277,080 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 17/05/2018 – Cubic Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 27,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 14,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, down from 42,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 7.46M shares traded or 40.46% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.58 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,538 shares to 7,338 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 69,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Names Lyndon Oliver as Treasurer – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan invested in 0.36% or 99,500 shares. Eqis Capital has 9,101 shares. Argyle Management has invested 0.98% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 20,331 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 766 shares. Lumbard And Kellner Limited Com holds 3.86% or 144,558 shares. Amer Assets Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 64,304 shares. Cwm Limited Company owns 2,725 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment holds 16,613 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 159,662 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability reported 5,332 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa reported 409,295 shares. Clean Yield owns 832 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CUB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 1.24 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Gru holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na stated it has 252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft Ltd holds 0.02% or 4,285 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc reported 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). United Automobile Association has 4,385 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability accumulated 0.11% or 8,110 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,389 shares. Paloma stated it has 17,139 shares. Phocas Fincl Corporation owns 66,244 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 7,703 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 341 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 0% or 46,246 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 4,339 shares. Friess Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 175,775 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $631.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubic Corp (Put) (NYSE:CUB) by 25,708 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PENN) by 713,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,400 shares, and cut its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT).