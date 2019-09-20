Salzhauer Michael Cut Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $916,218 as Valuation Rose; Park Avenue Securities Position in Visa Com Cl A (V) Has Raised as Market Value Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 19,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 14,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $681,000, down from 33,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 20.61 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 – BOAZ ENERGY FILES FOR IPO VIA WELLS FARGO, GS, UBS; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video); 06/03/2018 – Catholic nuns push Wells Fargo to identify `root causes’ of scandals; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 20/04/2018 – WFC TO ADJUST 1Q PRELIM RESULTS BY ADDED ACCRUAL OF $800M

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 27,445 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76M, up from 24,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 8.52 million shares traded or 25.40% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Management holds 0.11% or 4,682 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,816 shares. 8.71 million were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Weatherly Asset Lp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 23,374 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 209,348 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.51% or 43,397 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.72% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv holds 8,235 shares. Pacific Investment Mgmt invested in 11,361 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corp invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 135,968 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust & has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 505,784 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. 6,600 were reported by Aristotle Mngmt Llc. Marathon Trading Management Limited Company owns 37,678 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo no longer a Buy at UBS – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 27,808 shares to 43,908 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 64,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Buy Visa Stock Because Its Strategy Is Working, Analyst Says – Barron’s” on August 28, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: The Trend in Visa Stock Is Worth a Closer Look – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PayMate: A Cloud-Based Solution For Payments, Lending – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $894.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,063 shares to 3,142 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 36,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf.