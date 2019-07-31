Salzhauer Michael Cut Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $1.39 Million; Share Value Rose; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Increased Visa (Put) (V) Stake by $2.65 Million; Stock Price Rose

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (V) by 170% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $177.99. About 6.63M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 7.33 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – CCC SA CCCP.WA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 245 FROM PLN 165; 24/04/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO NOK 190 FROM NOK 195 ; RATING EQUAL-WEIGHT; 17/04/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC MGNS.L – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP AGREES £2BN PROPERTY DELIVERY JOINT VENTURE; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP BATRK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – PANDOX AB PANDXb.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 180 FROM SEK 165; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Selects 10 Startup Companies for 2nd Cohort of Innovation Lab Targeting Multicultural and Women Founders; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS VOTED ON PROPOSAL TO ELECT DIRECTORS TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Morgan Group Holding Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGHL); 08/05/2018 – Fusion Completes Private Placement of Common Stk Led by Morgan Stanley Credit Partners

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19,563 shares to 14,267 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,352 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “This Stock Just Became the No. 1 Performer in the Dow – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 119,195 shares to 168,595 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 111,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

