Salzhauer Michael Cut Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Increased Its Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Position

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) stake by 32.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd acquired 225,780 shares as Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)’s stock rose 1.70%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 925,574 shares with $48.70M value, up from 699,794 last quarter. Cedar Fair L.P. now has $2.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.3. About 162,947 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 18.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M

Salzhauer Michael decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 66.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 16,779 shares with $708,000 value, down from 49,800 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $75.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 6.87M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley executives tamp down enthusiasm on record profit; 21/03/2018 – GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC GBT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Shalett Says Broader EM Is a Good Place to Invest (Video); 21/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT ONLY EXPECTS CO TO ORGANICALLY GENERATE ABOUT $1.1 BLN FOR DEBT REDUCTION IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN: MORGAN STANLEY HOLDS 12.1% AS OF APRIL 5; 24/04/2018 – CariClub Selected as One of Morgan Stanley’s 10 Startup Companies for 2018 Second Cohort of Multicultural Innovation Lab; 12/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAID TO START EU400M DAIMLER EXCHANGEABLE SALE; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion

Among 3 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 10 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.2% or 108,995 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pzena Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested 2.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Economic Planning Adv has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Tru Commerce has 18,529 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.68% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Whittier accumulated 9,771 shares. Smithfield Com invested in 0.02% or 3,667 shares. Renaissance Invest Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 1.10 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 1.13M shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 148,949 shares. Moreover, White Pine has 2.14% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 101,573 shares. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 639,780 shares. 262,457 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp.

Salzhauer Michael increased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 1.16M shares to 1.38M valued at $37.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) stake by 16,912 shares and now owns 80,348 shares. Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) was raised too.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley launches sustainable investing analytics app – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Big Bank Stock Set to Slide – Schaeffers Research” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Plans To Return A Record $8.3 Billion To Shareholders In The Next 12 Months – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:AMH) stake by 471,437 shares to 3.82 million valued at $86.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Penske Auto Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) stake by 11,693 shares and now owns 2.02M shares. Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CEDAR FAIR SCHEDULES 2019 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cedar Fair acquires Sawmill Creek Resort – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cedar Fair Issues Anemic July 4th Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s the High-Yield Dividend Stock I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This 7.7%-Yielding Theme Park Stock Just Made a Splashy Acquisition – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 185,650 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc reported 301 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.02% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 680,964 shares. 4,200 are held by Cannell Peter B &. Raymond James And Assoc reported 153,423 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,139 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 200,479 shares. 13,600 were reported by Winfield Associates. Stifel Fincl holds 0.03% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) or 180,980 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 1.31 million shares. Natixis reported 0.02% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Crawford Invest Counsel invested in 0.01% or 4,821 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 446,216 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.