Salzhauer Michael Boosted Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Position by $827,334; Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Hormel Foods (HRL) as Stock Price Declined

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,296 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 56,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 1.18M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Applegate Farms, LLC Announces Appointment Of New President, Leadership Changes; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,548 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 38,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 111,987 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank invested 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Cornerstone invested in 0% or 102 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 6,384 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Kingfisher Capital Limited Com has invested 0.82% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 37,376 shares. 131 are owned by Farmers Merchants Inc. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Glob Endowment Management Ltd Partnership owns 6,940 shares. Moreover, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 44,296 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 16,955 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 139,781 shares. Arrow Finance holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 4.06 million shares. Sunbelt Securities accumulated 9,988 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.19 million for 29.01 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $243,936 activity.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 35,872 shares to 558,432 shares, valued at $28.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 22,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

