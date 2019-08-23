Salzhauer Michael Boosted Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake by $5.50 Million; Lincluden Management LTD Has Boosted Its Cubesmart (CUBE) Position by $1.29 Million

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 40,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 86,360 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 45,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 687,920 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 1528.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 220,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 234,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 4.19 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CEO SAYS REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE UPPER END OF REVISED ROTCE TARGET -CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOARD TO EXPAND TO 14 MEMBERS THROUGH THE ADDITION OF TWO DIRECTORS FROM MB FINANCIAL; 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD COULD SHUT 40-50 BRANCHES IN MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 12/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Fifth Third Bancorp $Benchmark 10Y; +110#; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS TOWARDS NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL TARGETS & ALSO RAISE THEM ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Names Susan B. Zaunbrecher As Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Financial in Transaction Valued at Approximately $4.7B

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 30,198 shares to 57,487 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 41,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,611 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Northern Trust (NTRS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fifth Third (FITB) Announces 9% Dividend Hike: Worth a Look? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Parts Add Up: IAT Targets $51 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 20.26M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fin reported 10,060 shares. Cipher Cap Lp has invested 0.35% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Envestnet Asset invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Icon Advisers Company accumulated 124,602 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.47% or 48,500 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0.05% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.17% or 1.50 million shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru Inc (Ca) has 252 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings stated it has 0.09% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Todd Asset Limited Liability Company has 319,878 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 4.25 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 266,666 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Wesbanco Commercial Bank has 37,509 shares.

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CubeSmart Recognized as One of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Co owns 587,830 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated stated it has 942,021 shares. Westwood Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Glenmede Tru Na holds 76,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Pinnacle Assoc holds 17,089 shares. North Star Inv has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). State Street has 7.18M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 93,499 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.07% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 7,485 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 293,316 shares. Lasalle Inv Mngmt Secs Ltd Liability Company reported 3.46% stake. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7,095 shares to 38,408 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 20,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,920 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).