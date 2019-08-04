Salzhauer Michael Boosted By $569,400 Its Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Holding; Rk Capital Management Decreased Kbr (KBR) Stake

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased Kbr Inc (KBR) stake by 19.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 108,700 shares as Kbr Inc (KBR)’s stock rose 17.51%. The Rk Capital Management Llc holds 450,962 shares with $8.61M value, down from 559,662 last quarter. Kbr Inc now has $3.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 1.30 million shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 19/04/2018 – KBR: Assumed Operational Control of Aspire Defence Ventures in January; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – TERM LOAN A FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FUND KBR’S LOAN TO JKC JOINT VENTURE IN ORDER TO COMPLETE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT ON ICHTHYS PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REV ASSOCIATED WITH CONTRACT AWARD TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – KBR: UK MOD CONTRACT THROUGH TO 2025, VALUE $42M; 17/05/2018 – KBR Dividend Declaration; 13/03/2018 – KBR INC – COMPANY WILL NOT ISSUE EQUITY TO MARKET AS PART OF THE REFINANCING PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 14/05/2018 – KBR Awarded EPCM Contract by BOC to Develop Majnoon Field in Iraq; 19/03/2018 – KBRwyle Helps Navy Expand Battlespace with New $69M Contract; 26/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco, SABIC award oil-to-chemicals project contract to KBR

Salzhauer Michael increased Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) stake by 129.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael acquired 284,700 shares as Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 505,000 shares with $1.50 million value, up from 220,300 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp (Call) now has $273.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50M shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse disclose UK pay gaps; 18/04/2018 – Oil to Hit $80 a Barrel in Second Quarter, Says BofA’s Blanch (Video); 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hyman Charles D holds 0.19% or 67,283 shares in its portfolio. Sns Fin Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 15,360 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc reported 8,654 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bailard owns 111,879 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Harris Associate Limited Partnership reported 89.11 million shares stake. Rockland Tru holds 195,626 shares. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kidder Stephen W invested 0.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Inv Serv Ltd Com has invested 0.55% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ims Capital Mgmt has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 207,343 are held by Eagle Asset. Mai Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 478,621 shares. Qs Investors Ltd reported 371,388 shares stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Credit Suisse maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 439,322 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 292,846 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 460 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested 0.05% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Huber Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 4.05M shares. Loews reported 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 26 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 15,963 shares. Massachusetts Financial Co Ma has 0.06% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 7.16M shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,414 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 89,444 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 37,200 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 276,830 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability has 0% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).