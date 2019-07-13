Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Shareholder Champlain Investment Partners Upped Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Upped Holding by $11.07 Million as Shares Rose

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 976,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.47M, up from 7.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 1.89M shares traded or 4.47% up from the average. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 5.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Implements Cost-Reduction Plan; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Net $61.4M; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $147.5M; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SAYS SALLY HOLDINGS LLC AND SALLY CAPITAL INC MAY OFFER AND SELL DEBT SECURITIES AND GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q EPS 49c; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT IN 2018

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 58,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 158,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.12 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,055 shares to 5,278 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 135,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,257 shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

