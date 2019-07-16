Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)

We are contrasting Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 17 0.37 N/A 1.97 8.35 PCM Inc. 29 0.20 N/A 1.97 14.84

Demonstrates Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and PCM Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. PCM Inc. seems to has compared to Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than PCM Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and PCM Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6% PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.45 beta. Competitively, PCM Inc.’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, PCM Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PCM Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and PCM Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.41% and an $13.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.4% of PCM Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of PCM Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.18% -10.07% -11.19% -24.46% 5.46% -3.64% PCM Inc. -2.11% -12.97% -6.71% 48.52% 143.33% 65.81%

For the past year Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while PCM Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors PCM Inc. beats Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.