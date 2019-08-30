Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 16 0.41 N/A 1.97 6.98 National Vision Holdings Inc. 30 1.37 N/A 0.19 163.68

In table 1 we can see Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National Vision Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6% National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Liquidity

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 3.45% at a $13.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $37, while its potential upside is 28.34%. Based on the data delivered earlier, National Vision Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 0.4% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of National Vision Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41% National Vision Holdings Inc. -1.59% 5.97% 17.87% 0.7% -21.3% 12.14%

For the past year Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while National Vision Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

National Vision Holdings Inc. beats Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.