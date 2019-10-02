Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Reaches $14.75 After 9.00% Down Move; Agex Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Shorts Up By 9.13%

The stock of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 574,183 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sally Beauty; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $147.5M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AT END OF QUARTER, INVENTORY WAS $935.0 MLN, UP 1.9% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – CFO DON GRIMES WILL BE LEAVING COMPANYThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.78 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $13.42 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SBH worth $160.02M less.

Agex Therapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) had an increase of 9.13% in short interest. AGE’s SI was 944,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 9.13% from 865,600 shares previously. With 94,900 avg volume, 10 days are for Agex Therapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s short sellers to cover AGE’s short positions. The SI to Agex Therapeutics Inc’s float is 4.88%. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.74. About 15,944 shares traded. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company has market cap of $65.48 million. The firm is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the development of AGEX-iTR1547, a drug formulation in preclinical development for restoring regenerative potential in various aged tissues afflicted with degenerative diseases.

More notable recent AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AgeX Therapeutics Publishes Theoretical Basis of Human Cell Age-Reversal in the Journal Regenerative Medicine – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Present New OpRegen® Data at American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting on October 14, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Shares Commence Trading on the NYSE American – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why the Vaping Crisis Might Benefit CBD-infused New Age Beverages Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AgeX Therapeutics’ CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Present at Ending Age-Related Diseases: Investment Prospects & Advances in Research – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SBH) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Retail Stalwarts to Consider During the 4th Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Partners with Alliance Data to Launch New Private Label Credit Card Program – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Micro-Cap and Small-Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SBH) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. It has a 6.9 P/E ratio. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail clients and salon professionals.

