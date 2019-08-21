Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Reaches $12.28 After 4.00% Up Move; GREENLAND MINERALS AND ENERGY LTD ORDINA (GDLNF) SI Increased By 12060%

The stock of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 267,463 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – CFO DON GRIMES WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sally Beauty; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to the Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q EPS 49c; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – AARON ALT NAMED CFO; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Inventory Was $935M at 1Q End; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 DaysThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.48 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $12.77 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SBH worth $59.20 million more.

GREENLAND MINERALS AND ENERGY LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) had an increase of 12060% in short interest. GDLNF’s SI was 1.22M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12060% from 10,000 shares previously. With 1.38M avg volume, 1 days are for GREENLAND MINERALS AND ENERGY LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:GDLNF)’s short sellers to cover GDLNF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.098. About 177,323 shares traded. Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company has market cap of $112.73 million. The firm explores for rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily focuses on advancing the Kvanefjeld multi-element project located in southern Greenland.

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SBH) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.