Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Reaches $11.98 After 6.00% Down Move; Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 5.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS REPORTS COST REDUCTION PLAN TO FUND LONG-; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty To 'BB-', Outlook Negative; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING 'BB-' FROM 'BB+'; OUTLOOK 'NEGATIVE'; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE STILL EXPECTED TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Net $61.4M

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 658 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 797 decreased and sold their equity positions in Cisco Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 3.03 billion shares, down from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cisco Systems Inc in top ten holdings increased from 205 to 246 for an increase of 41. Sold All: 58 Reduced: 739 Increased: 519 New Position: 139.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting "significant" returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco's 1Q19; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $241.95 billion. The firm offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It has a 19.61 P/E ratio. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq" on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Cisco To Acquire Acacia In $2.6B Deal – Benzinga" published on July 09, 2019

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 8.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. for 138,095 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc owns 577,685 shares or 7.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. has 6.65% invested in the company for 615,925 shares. The Montana-based Stack Financial Management Inc has invested 6.17% in the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. It has a 5.91 P/E ratio. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail clients and salon professionals.

Analysts await Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SBH’s profit will be $69.91 million for 5.16 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.