Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Comparison side by side

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) and Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 14 4.47 104.90M 1.97 6.98 Ulta Beauty Inc. 262 2.10 56.34M 11.51 30.34

Demonstrates Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Ulta Beauty Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 764,020,393.30% -102.6% 11.6% Ulta Beauty Inc. 21,506,279.34% 37.1% 19.1%

Risk & Volatility

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ulta Beauty Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ulta Beauty Inc. are 1.9 and 0.7 respectively. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ulta Beauty Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 7 4 2.36

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.40% and an $13.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s average target price is $286.67, while its potential upside is 14.39%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ulta Beauty Inc. is looking more favorable than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Ulta Beauty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41% Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64%

For the past year Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Ulta Beauty Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Ulta Beauty Inc. beats Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.