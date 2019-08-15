Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Contrasting side by side

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 16 0.39 N/A 1.97 6.98 The Michaels Companies Inc. 11 0.16 N/A 2.02 3.41

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Michaels Companies Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of The Michaels Companies Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) and The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6% The Michaels Companies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Michaels Companies Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. are 2.8 and 0.5. Competitively, The Michaels Companies Inc. has 1.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and The Michaels Companies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 The Michaels Companies Inc. 1 5 1 2.14

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.64% and an $13.5 consensus target price. The Michaels Companies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.88 consensus target price and a 184.51% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that The Michaels Companies Inc. seems more appealing than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% are Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of The Michaels Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41% The Michaels Companies Inc. -10.55% -14.55% -36.45% -48.27% -66.31% -49.26%

For the past year Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Summary

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. beats The Michaels Companies Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.