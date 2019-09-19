Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 15 0.45 N/A 1.97 6.98 Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6% Ruhnn Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Ruhnn Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Ruhnn Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.66% and an $13.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 0.4% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41% Ruhnn Holding Limited -2.44% 2.86% -49.01% 0% 0% -54.14%

For the past year Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Ruhnn Holding Limited

Summary

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.