Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Specialty Retail Other company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 54.82% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.60% 11.60% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. N/A 16 6.98 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.27 3.36 2.60

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. currently has an average price target of $13.5, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. The potential upside of the rivals is 52.54%. Given Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has -19.41% weaker performance while Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s peers have 28.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. are 2.8 and 0.5. Competitively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.33 which is 33.39% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.