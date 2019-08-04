Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Specialty Retail Other company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 54.82% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.4% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.60% 11.60% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. N/A 16 6.98 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.35 3.42 2.57

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. presently has an average price target of $13.5, suggesting a potential upside of 3.29%. The potential upside of the competitors is 47.33%. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.42. Competitively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 33.39% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Dividends

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.