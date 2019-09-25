Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) Shareholder Jefferies Group Lifted Holding by $357,123 as Stock Declined; As Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Share Value Were Volatile, Glovista Investments Has Decreased Holding by $417,067

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 114.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 27,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 51,534 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, up from 24,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 964,042 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings: Cutting Staff, Primarily at Its Corporate Headquarters in Denton, Texas; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expands Cost-Cutting Moves; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – IS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PRIMARILY AT ITS CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN DENTON, TEXAS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Inventory Was $935M at 1Q End

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 114,704 shares traded or 2.23% up from the average. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robinson Cap Mngmt has 1.47% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 570,539 shares. Twin Focus Capital Ptnrs reported 0.2% stake. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 17,791 shares. City accumulated 2,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Glovista Lc holds 0.11% or 44,225 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 14,430 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 200,703 were reported by Ameriprise Finance. Raymond James And holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 427,947 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 26,017 shares. Ancora Lc invested in 25,590 shares. 57,752 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Advsrs. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM).

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13,690 shares to 18,906 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (ECH) by 16,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

More notable recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apergy UNBRIDLED ESP Systems Installs Permanent Magnet Motor Powered by its SMARTEN Variable Speed Drive – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Putnam Investments Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on August 10, 2017. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust declares $0.032 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.