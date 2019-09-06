Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) Holder Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Increased Position by $1.35 Million; Nbt Bank N A Has Raised Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Holding by $354,090

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 280,255 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Net $61.4M; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – IS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PRIMARILY AT ITS CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN DENTON, TEXAS; 24/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 19 Days; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to the Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 Days; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Announces Cost Reduction Plan to Fund Long-Term Growth Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 54c

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 62,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 786,892 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sally Beauty Launches New Mobile-First Website As Part of Transformation Plan – Business Wire” on March 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Selling Beauty Products Wonâ€™t Help Amazon Stock, but It Will Hurt SBH – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sally Beauty Partners with P&G and Launches New Haircare Line My Black is Beautiful – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) PT Lowered to $12.50 at DA Davidson on Hurricane Impact – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 62,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,200 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,570 shares to 24,315 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,368 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

