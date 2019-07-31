Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) Holder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Stake by $1.86 Million; As Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Stock Price Rose, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Lowered Holding

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 91,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,160 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 135,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 14.78M shares traded or 131.31% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 103,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 3.61 million shares traded or 72.47% up from the average. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 5.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Names Aaron E. Alt CFO; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $147.5M; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty, Cites Weak Performance, Underinvestment in E-Commerce and In-Store Initiatives; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Announces Cost Reduction Plan to Fund Long-Term Growth Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY-SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES FROM EXPANDED 2018 RESTRUCTURING PLAN BETWEEN $28 MLN & $30 MLN, TO BE MAJORLY RECORDED IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS REPORTS COST REDUCTION PLAN TO FUND LONG-; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.69 million for 15.59 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

