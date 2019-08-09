Sally Beauty Company (SBH) Shareholder St Germain D J Co Has Decreased Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lowered by $465,920 Its Holding

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 105,417 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, down from 111,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $70.68. About 5.34 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Company (SBH) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 24,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 326,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 351,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 597,931 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to the Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 Days; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE STILL EXPECTED TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 02/05/2018 – Cellaria Forms Collaborative Partnership with SBH Sciences; 08/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SAYS SALLY HOLDINGS LLC AND SALLY CAPITAL INC MAY OFFER AND SELL DEBT SECURITIES AND GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expands Cost-Cutting Moves; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED YEAR-END STORE COUNT TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty To ‘BB-‘, Outlook Negative

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,614 shares to 201,072 shares, valued at $38.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 28,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,610 shares to 703,520 shares, valued at $42.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 53,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

