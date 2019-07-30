Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) to pay $0.28 on Aug 30, 2019; Ugi Has 1.17 Sentiment

Salisbury Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SAL) is expected to pay $0.28 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:SAL) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Salisbury Bancorp Inc’s current price of $38.88 translates into 0.72% yield. Salisbury Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 1,741 shares traded. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has declined 13.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SAL News: 27/03/2018 – STOLTENBERG SAYS SALISBURY ATTACK TRIGGERED 100 EXPULSIONS; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Menendez: Menendez on Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Following Chemical Weapon Attack in Salisbury; 16/03/2018 – No Evidence to Link to Skripal Case in Salisbury -UK Police; 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 21/03/2018 – MACRON SAYS EVENT IN SALISBURY CAN’T BE LEFT WITHOUT ANSWER; 27/03/2018 – MERKEL’S SPOKESMAN SAYS MERKEL AND TRUMP STRESSED SOLIDARITY WITH BRITAIN AFTER SALISBURY ATTACK; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS BRITAIN WELCOMES COMMENTS OF SOLIDARITY FROM EU OVER SALISBURY ATTACK, LOOKS FORWARD TO FURTHER DISCUSSIONS LATER THIS WEEK; 26/03/2018 – FINLAND EXPELS ONE RUSSIAN DIPLOMAT DUE TO SALISBURY NERVE AGENT ATTACK – GOVERNMENT; 22/03/2018 – EU Leaders Agree No Other Plausible Explanation for Salisbury Attack — EU Tusk; 26/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PRIME MINISTER SAYS TAKING ACTION IN RESPONSE TO THE RECENT NERVE AGENT ATTACK IN SALISBURY, UK

Ugi Corp (UGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 171 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 146 sold and decreased their stock positions in Ugi Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 134.04 million shares, down from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ugi Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 120 Increased: 114 New Position: 57.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $34.86 million for 64.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.01% negative EPS growth.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.96 billion. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale clients in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. It has a 23.63 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes liquid petroleum gas to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel clients for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop and grain drying, power generation, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 3.35% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation for 1.28 million shares. Horizon Investment Services Llc owns 65,180 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Howland Capital Management Llc has 2.14% invested in the company for 475,259 shares. The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Partners Inc. has invested 2.14% in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 337,285 shares.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation's (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "UGI Corporation's Transformative Moves – Seeking Alpha" published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga" on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 07, 2019.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 1.66M shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. UGI Corporation (UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 1.66M shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. UGI Corporation (UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. The company has market cap of $109.20 million. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. It has a 10.92 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.