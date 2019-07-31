Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) to pay $0.28 on Aug 30, 2019; Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Salisbury Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SAL) is expected to pay $0.28 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:SAL) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Salisbury Bancorp Inc’s current price of $39.58 translates into 0.71% yield. Salisbury Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 936 shares traded. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has declined 13.55% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SAL News: 04/04/2018 – Russia lost vote at chemical weapons body seeking joint Salisbury inquiry; 23/03/2018 – MERKEL SAYS THE EVIDENCE OF RUSSIAN ROLE IN SALISBURY ATTACKS IS SOLIDLY BASED; 06/03/2018 – UK FOREIGN MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON SAYS WOULD BE WRONG TO PRE-JUDGE INVESTIGATION INTO SALISBURY INCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – STOLTENBERG SAYS SALISBURY ATTACK TRIGGERED 100 EXPULSIONS; 10/04/2018 – SALISBURY HOSPITAL CONFIRMS YULIA SKRIPAL DISCHARGED; 06/03/2018 – BRITAIN COULD RECONSIDER ATTENDANCE OF MINISTERS OR DIGNITARIES AT SOCCER WORLD CUP IF RUSSIAN LINKS TO SALISBURY INCIDENT WERE PROVEN – GOVERNMENT; 26/03/2018 – FINLAND EXPELS ONE RUSSIAN DIPLOMAT DUE TO SALISBURY NERVE AGENT ATTACK – GOVERNMENT; 15/03/2018 – U.S., U.K., France, Germany Say Nerve Agent Attack in Salisbury ‘an Assault on U.K.’ Sovereignty , Violation of Chemical Weapons Convention; 13/03/2018 – UK ambassador to Russia: UK expects Russian explanation on nerve agent used in Salisbury; 04/04/2018 – RUSSIA LOST VOTE AT CHEMICAL WEAPONS BODY SEEKING NEW SALISBURY INQUIRY – DIPLOMATIC

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (TPZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 15 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 14 sold and decreased their positions in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.51 million shares, up from 1.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

More notable recent Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019; Declares 28 Cent Dividend – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Announces Transition of Chief Operating Officer Sal Brogna after Two Decades of Service – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of Canada holds rates, frets about trade war damage – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 214,771 shares or 8.15% less from 233,824 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 407 shares. Kennedy Cap Management accumulated 0.02% or 24,443 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0% invested in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Banc Funds Com Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) for 23,216 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 690 shares. 31,254 were reported by Eidelman Virant Cap. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc has 0% invested in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Vanguard Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) for 16,078 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 2,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL).

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. The company has market cap of $111.75 million. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. It has a 11.12 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

More notable recent Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provide Section 19(a) Notice – Business Wire” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEF TPZ: This Fund At A Steep Discount Deserves A Look – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2018. More interesting news about Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reviewing CEFs That Focus On MLPs: Avoiding The Dreaded K-1 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) Announces $260 Million Initial Public Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $882.41 million. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 36,303 shares traded or 118.89% up from the average. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) has declined 2.17% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. for 114,559 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 410,282 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 22,494 shares. The Georgia-based Montag A & Associates Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 179,799 shares.